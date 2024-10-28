Dora James Receives Red Cross Highest Humanitarian Award

Red Cross Highest Humanitarian Award conferred on Vincentian

As St Vincent and the Grenadines observes its forty-fifth anniversary of independence from Britain, the SVG Red Cross is in a celebratory mood. The sense of national pride is heightened as a Vincentian from this country received on 27th October 2024, the Henry Dunant Award.

The award was bestowed on volunteer Mrs. Dora Athalyne James at a ceremony organized by the Standing Commission of the International Federation of Red Cross Crescent Movement in Geneva, Switzerland.

In April this year, the Standing Commission of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement intimated that the recognition of Mrs. James for the Award was a unanimous decision.

Mrs. James is awarded this recognition for her outstanding contribution to disaster management, first aid, education and acts of great devotion to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement at the level of her national society and beyond.

Mrs. James has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for the last fifty-four (54) years and has served in many capacities. Thirteen volunteers were on hand in Geneva Switzerland to witness the ceremony even as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society celebrates the 75th Anniversary of its service to humanity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVG Red Cross wishes St. Vincent and the Grenadines a Happy Independence Day 2024 and urge all to remember, even as we celebrate, those whose lives have been touched in recent times by a disaster. Together, we are Our first aid.