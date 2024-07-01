The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Resa Noel-McBarnett as Head of Site, St Vincent and the Grenadines, effective October 1, 2024.

A national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Noel-McBarnett has had a distinguished career in the public sector. Prior to her appointment as Head of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines Site, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, a position she held for almost four years. She also served as the Director of Training in the Service Commissions Department and before that, as the Education Officer in the Ministry of Education. Dr Noel-McBarnett also worked at the Bishop’s College Kingstown School first as a Graduate Teacher, then later as Head of the Language Department, and subsequently as Deputy Principal.

Her scholarly achievements are complemented by several prestigious scholarship awards. A past student of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), she was awarded The Sir Arthur Lewis Award to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Literatures in English (Special) at The UWI Cave Hill Campus.

After some time, she obtained a Commonwealth Shared Cambridge Scholarship to pursue a Master of Philosophy degree in Education at The University of Cambridge. Later, she was granted a New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship to complete a Doctor of Philosophy in Education at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. Dedicated to developing her pedagogical skills, she completed an in-service Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme from The UWI Cave Hill Campus, which was delivered at the time by the SVGCC.

Over the years, she has shown a commitment to service, always putting people first. Dr Noel-McBarnett understands that education is not merely an avenue for personal advancement but a powerful tool for empowering communities and driving regional advancement. Pro Vice-Chancellor & Principal, Dr Francis O. Severin is delighted by this appointment: “My reading of Dr McBarnett’s national accomplishments and generally her background in various spheres, totally assures me that she joins us at the opportune time.

The Global Campus Site in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is poised to become perhaps our foremost Site, and in light of my expectations of Dr McBarnett, will become a positive exemplar in the Global Campus ‘UWIverse’.” He added, “We look forward to the boon that will certainly result from the Campus’ collaboration with our fundamental shareholder, the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines; the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College; and other stakeholders in the private sector in this progressive and advancing nation-state. It is a promising and encouraging future.”

The UWI Global Campus Senior Management Team welcomes Dr Noel-McBarnett to her new role and wishes her every success.