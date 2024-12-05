Roache-Lanza to command AA’s inaugural Charlotte to SVG flight

Captain Rochell Roache-Lanza of Bequia will command the inaugural flight of American Airlines’ new direct service from Charlotte, NC, USA, to Argyle Airport in St. Vincent on Saturday.

Tevin Goodridge Da Silva another Vincentian will serve as the first officer on the flight arriving from JFK, New York.

Roache-Lanza achieved a historic milestone as the inaugural Vincentian-born pilot to operate an American Airlines flight into St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism (SVG) reports that three American Airlines flights will make aviation history by landing on the same day for the first time. The milestone event will see flights arriving from Charlotte (CLT), Miami (MIA), and John F. Kennedy International (JFK) in New York.

This unprecedented occasion is a testament to the growing appeal and accessibility of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier travel destination. These direct flights from key U.S. hubs reflect increased demand for SVG as a top Caribbean getaway for adventure seekers, leisure travelers, and diaspora connections.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic moment:

“The arrival of three American Airlines flights on the same day is a significant milestone for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This achievement underscores the strategic growth of our destination in the U.S. market and demonstrates the confidence major airlines have in the potential of our tourism industry. We are delighted to welcome these flights, which strengthen our connectivity and open new opportunities for business and leisure travel. It is an exciting time for our nation, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our visitors.”

The flights will arrive at Argyle International Airport (AIA), which has been a key catalyst in boosting international arrivals since its opening in 2017. This historic day will not only enhance convenience for travelers but also affirm SVG’s position as an emerging powerhouse in regional tourism.