Vincentian Ronald Audain charged in Grenada for illegal firearm, ammo

Vincentian charged in Grenada for possession of illegal firearm, ammo

Ronald Rohan Audain, a citizen of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was detained and charged in Grenada with possession of an illegal firearm, possession of ammunition, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

On January 10, 2023, at Hillsborough, Carriacou, after he disembarked from a ship, a search of the accused, Ronald Rohan Audain, 20, of Prospect, St. Vincent, led to the filing of charges.

One Glock 9mm pistol, five (5) rounds of ammo, and one pound of marijuana were found.

After being brought to Gouyave Magistrate’s Court, Audain was ordered to remain in His Majesty Prisons’ custody.

He is due back in Carriacou Magistrate’s Court on January 19, 2023, for his subsequent court appearance.