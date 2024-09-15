Shafiqua Maloney Qualifies for 2025 Tokyo Athletics Championships

Road to Tokyo 2025: Shafiqua Maloney Shines in World Continental Tour

Island Sipz Brand Ambassador Shafiqua Maloney is now qualified for the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Maloney participated in the World Continental Tour, where she closed the season and finished 3rd in the 400M event with a time of 50:75s.

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from 13–21 September 2025.

More than 2000 athletes from some 200 countries will come to Tokyo to participate in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Helsinki, Finland hosted the first event.

Tokyo will host the event for the second time, and the first since 1991.