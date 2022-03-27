Vincentian Shafiqua Maloney victorious at Texas Relays

Shafiqua Maloney from St. Vincent & the Grenadines were among those who were victorious on last Thursday’s second day of the 2022 Texas Relays at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Maloney won the Women’s equivalent in 2:04.59 ahead of Brooke Jaworski of Texas (2:04.90) and Grand Canyon’s Kelly Moodry (2:05.64).

Maloney is a middle-distance runner. She studied for two years at Southern Illinois University and in 2018 moved to the University of Arkansas. She has competed at 200m, 400m, 800m and in 300m hurdles events.

The Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays are an annual track and field competition held at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The University of Texas serves as host for the event, held on either the first or second weekend of April. Events are held in High School, College, University, and Invitational divisions.