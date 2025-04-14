SVGCC Law Students Make Historic Debut at Moot Court Competition

Vincentian Students Make Impressive Debut at Regional Moot Court Competition in Antigua

Two law students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) made an impactful debut at the 2025 Fortis Advocatus Moot Court Competition held on April 10–11, 2025, in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

Adia Daniel and Chad Keizer represented SVGCC in a rigorous courtroom simulation that challenged students to argue a fictional criminal appeal case titled Adima “Vybz Skilli” Parker v The Crown. The hypothetical matter tested participants’ legal research, analysis, and oral advocacy before esteemed members of the regional legal community.

Despite being their first time competing at the regional competition, the SVGCC team displayed exceptional poise and preparation. The students appeared as counsel for the Appellant, presenting persuasive arguments in the semi-final round against high-performing regional counterparts from the Antigua State College and the T.A Marryshow Community College in Grenada.

A standout moment came when Adia Daniel was awarded Most Promising Advocate, a prestigious title given to the participant or participants who demonstrated exceptional legal reasoning, courtroom presence, and future potential in legal advocacy.

The Semi – Final and Final rounds of the competition were judged by a distinguished panel of judges to include Magistrates and Senior Counsel of the Antiguan and Barbudan Bar.

The Fortis Advocatus Moot Court Competition is hosted annually by the National Mooting Association of Antigua and Barbuda and aims to develop and showcase the advocacy skills of CAPE Law students across the Caribbean. The event featured student teams from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Attorney-at-Law and Director of the National Mooting Association, Mrs. Andrena Athill-

DaSouza, commended the SVGCC team for their performance, saying:

“Adia and Chad gave a confident and well-reasoned showing in what was their very first outing at this level. Adia’s award was well-deserved, and we were all impressed with the professionalism and discipline they brought to the courtroom. We look forward to seeing St. Vincent continue to shine in future editions.”