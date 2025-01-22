SVG Native Rolien Thomas Selected for Fulbright TEA Program

Barbadian-based Teacher Selected for Fulbright TEA Program at Georgia State University

Mrs. Rolien Thomas, an accomplished educator based in Barbados, embarks on a transformative professional development journey as she travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to participate in the renowned Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program. Mrs. Thomas has been selected to join this prestigious program and will be placed at Georgia State University from January 22 to March 10, 2025.

A native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mrs. Thomas serves as an English teacher at the Combermere School. In her role, she teaches English Language, English Literature, and Communication Studies, shaping the minds of the next generation of leaders.

Additionally, she has been a part-time instructor at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, since 2022, where she teaches the Fundamentals of Written English course.

Mrs. Thomas holds a Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership (2018), a Bachelor of Arts in Literatures in English (2017), and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary School) from the Erdiston Teacher’s Training College (2021). Her academic achievements demonstrate a strong commitment to her professional development and a passion for advancing education in Barbados and beyond.

The Fulbright TEA Program is an international exchange initiative designed to foster global collaboration among educators. The program aims to provide educators with advanced professional development in teaching, leadership, and cross-cultural understanding.

By working with experts at Georgia State University, Mrs. Thomas will enhance her skills and return to Barbados with new strategies to continue her work in improving education.