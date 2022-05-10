Grace Peters-Clarke, the winner of the Bridport Prize’s Black Writer Residency at Dorset Museum, had a week to remember.

PJ Harvey, a two-time Mercury Prize winner, visited Dorset Museum to present the proof of her narrative poem, Orlam and met Grace Peters-Clarke.

Grace Peters-Clarke grew up in Dorsetshire Hill and now lives in Birmingham, where she teaches English in a secondary school.

“It was fascinating to experience the museum through the lenses of the people who work behind the scenes”, she said about her time at Dorset Museum and to see first-hand the extensive collection of artefacts that are painstakingly archived”.

“I was inspired by Hardy’s Dorset Gallery and Elisabeth Frink’s collection, that writing is often inspired by landscapes, artifacts, and cultures of the places in which it is created”.

Grace Peters-Clarke is a Vincentian teacher living in Birmingham, United Kingdom. She has written and directed youth and community theatres, and she also enjoys writing and performing poetry.

Her work has been featured on the Stand and Deliver event of BOCAS Lit Fest and Intersect (Antigua). She is a member of The Nucleus, a Vincentian women’s writing group.

