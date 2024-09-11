Anya St. Jean Launches Comprehensive Workbook for Caribbean Biology

Anya St. Jean, a teacher at the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia and a former Biology teacher for over 10 years, is the author of Workbook for Caribbean Biology. This Workbook provides practice for the Biology CSEC examinations. It comprises multiple choice, true or false, fill-in-the-blank questions, among others.

It is organized according to topics which are further divided into sub-topics which ensures full coverage of the CSEC Biology syllabus. This is a great resource for Biology students of Forms 3 to 5, as well as Biology teachers.

Anya St. Jean holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with emphasis in Zoology from Andrews University, and a Master of Science degree in Biology, with emphasis in Microbiology from Northern Caribbean University.

She is a Vincentian who taught Biology at the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and the Thomas Saunders Secondary School. Her students have had great success in their Biology CSEC exams and it is her wish that this workbook will help to reap the same for others.

Persons interested in securing their copy of this Workbook, which comes at a cost of only $35, can contact the author at 496-9683.