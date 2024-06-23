Vincentian National Yvette Adams-Thomas will become a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours. Adams-Thomas, who is very active in the Vincentian Diaspora, is School Improvement Manager, Buckinghamshire County Council and received her award for her services to Education.

Adams-Thomas will attend the Palace later this year to receive her award, and is one of forty-eight Educationalists who were announced in the 2024 Kings Birthday Honours List.

Her contribution to education in SVG and the Caribbean

Prior to 2002, whilst working in St.Vincent & the Grenadines, she was seconded to work with UNESCO on its flagship project of regional school twinning and was the recipient of the UNESCO Associated Schools Project network (ASPnet) award in 2000. She has also led a UNESCO research team exploring Early Years education.

Yvette served as the principal of the Emmanuel High school Kingstown as well as a teacher at the SVG Boys Grammar school and the Head (of then) sixth form Arts. Even then, she demonstrated her passion for collaboration by initiating a programme that linked the students at the sixth form with their counterparts at the Troumaca High school.

She is fondly remembered by fellow teachers and past students whose lives she has helped to mould throughout the years. Many of her past students have taken up residence in the UK and are still in contact with Yvette as she continues to provide support and counselling where needed.

In the past, Yvette has been involved at a local level as an FE (Further education) Governor at a then local college and sat as a Trustee of Wycombe Youth Action as well as “Show Racism the Red Card” SE Advisory Group.

Yvette currently sits on several local and national boards including;

Wycombe Wanderers Foundation Board

Bucks and MK LEAP Board

The BBO (Bucks Beds and Oxfordshire) Maths Board

The Linking Network.