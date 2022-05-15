Vincentians apply for cruise jobs by the hundreds

A large number of Vincentian youths are taking advantage of new opportunities in the cruise industry.

There were long lines on Saturday as hundreds of people showed up at the Villa location where recruiters were accepting applications.

Carnival Cruise is currently recruiting workers in SVG from 10-20 May through Trinity Recruitment services.

St Vincent government and the Royal Caribbean Group signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to recruit up to 2000 Vincentians.

Carlos James, tourism minister, said the agreement will secure future employment for Vincentians, particularly those who were negatively affected by a volcanic eruption over a year ago.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) announced plans to resume domestic cruises on July 4, with the requirement that all passengers and crew are vaccinated for Covid-19. The company is still awaiting the CDC’s approval of those plans.

Carnival and Norwegian shares gained 9% and 10%, following the announcement.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), the No. 2 US cruise line based on pre-pandemic passenger revenue, was up nearly 4%, all three have done very well year-to-date, with Norwegian and Royal Caribbean rising 20% and Carnival up 35%.