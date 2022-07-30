Vincentians at home, abroad invited to submit themes for Independence

The theme for the celebration of Independence 2022 is being requested from Vincentians at home and abroad.

The theme must reflect Independence over the past 43 years and must be original, according to the department of culture.

The top three winners will receive cash and prizes, and the deadline for submission is Friday, August 26 2022.

Submissions may be delivered to the Department of Culture, the Carnival Development Corporation at Victoria Park, or emailed to [email protected]

October 27th is a National Day when St. Vincent and the Grenadines commemorate the independence of the islands from the United Kingdom in 1979.