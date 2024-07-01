Vincentians Call for Change: NLM Formed to Combat Partisan Politics

Fellow Vincentians and other Citizens,

St. VIncent and the Grenadines welcomes another political party with the sole aim of governance by the people for the people. The National Liberation Movement (NLM) was established by a group of concerned citizens in 2022. Its genesis was derived from a rich heritage of progressive interventions in national, political and social unrest prevalent at the time. While there appeared to be a lull in public social unrest sometime thereafter, there was public disquiet about partisan politics within the country. There was a call for change in the way we ‘do politics’. Positioned against the backdrop of a changing international and geo-political milieu, there was a local appeal for good governance and best practices from all fronts.

Fellow Vincentians, we hear of your suffering in silence for years and the times of unfulfilled promises. Now, we urge you to once again consider that together we will rebuild St. Vincent and the Grenadines, brick by brick. There is no doubt that the global so called pandemic did bring about profound changes to lives and livelihood everywhere.

During the past nearly twenty three (23) years there were no profound economic and social transformation. Rather, we have seen the erosion of the middle class and the poor did get poorer. Under previous governments small shoots of economic growth were evident, but much of the pre-existing achievements were either dampened or nearly erased from the memory of those who are alive to see this day.

Our food import bill continues to rise thirteen times more than our exports, 47% of the imported foods are heavily processed while 17% are in the health retarding ultra processed foods . Thus, our imports are dominant in the health retarding food groups: sugars, foods from animals,fats and oils. The sugar supply was 2.5 times in excess of the health goals. Imports were not major contributors to the health-promoting food groups:vegetables, fruits and legumes! Allegedly, our government has been promoting ‘sick -care’ rather than ‘ health care’; a lack of access to clean nutritious foods due to widespread poverty and unemployment has fuelled an alarming increase in chronic Non – Communicable Diseases (NCDs). These diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases are increasingly prevalent posing significant public health risks.

An NLM Government will implement with great vigor policies designed to restore dignity and growing income to especially the farming communities with a focus on wealth creation at the rural level by reshaping the current food system (import replacement). Our goals will be to champion local food production and sustainable farming practices; advance the food sovereignty agenda; reduce dependence on imported foods by overhauling the food system and by helping citizens to make informed food choices for better health and vitality!

A sick and dying nation full of broken dreams and empty promises cannot withstand the pressures of natural disasters, much less the de-dollarisation of global markets and trade reforms. Climate change is real, yet, we are unprepared with no hurricane insurance to protect and sustain ourselves while making provisions for our families, women, Youths and the next generation. In fact, with a growing foreign debt of approximately EC$3.0 Billion, 13% increases per annum, per capita debt /the burden of each citizen to the country is USD $7,666,00 (XCD $20, 709.64). The questions that we should ask are whether this current foreign debt and its burden are likely to wreck the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and whether there is an agenda to further enslave our citizens.

An NLM Government will work immediately towards ensuring that every Vincentian has a real stake in the economy by becoming the owner of economic assets such as land and shares in economic and commercial entities. By decentralizing the system of decision making, our movement will create webs of Planning Network and Action Committees committed to Economic Empowerment and Cultural and Social Change that would allow for Good Governance and Stakeholder Rights. By committing to true nationalism, workers will be empowered to become self-sufficient and Civil Society would be re-engaged towards nation building.

We therefore advocate moving from representing the interest of citizens to the State to representing the interest of the State to our Citizens! The roles of NGOs, Civil Society, Advocacy Coalitions, Lobbyists, the Diaspora community and the Media will be an integral part of this transformation.

Like other people everywhere in the world, the Vincentian people are anxious that the old circumstances of their life MUST Change! We believe that every citizen wants the kind of change that will bring them to steadily improving and more comfortable conditions of life and one that will imbue them with greater confidence and optimism about the future.

We believe in all sincerity that we are the best Team to spearhead this vision and implement a National Production and Productivity Plan successfully. By voting for our proposed Candidates to be your elected representatives, we promise to adhere to the principles and values associated with democratic equality that transcends demonstrative servant Leadership.

I ask you to think carefully about the extraordinary progress we can make as a nation under my Leadership. The formulation of sound policies and implementation plans with a real possibility of moving our country rapidly towards an era of prosperity in which each citizen can enjoy a happy, healthy, productive, secure and comfortable life.

I invite you to share in this exciting future with your fellow citizens and be part of the process that will bring it about. On election day Vote early for the National Liberation Movement , vote for the symbol of the Bicycle. The color orange is the chosen color of this movement. IN due course we will communicate to our nationals a comprehensive road map towards this great rebuilding that is so needed. Let us be prepared further to work Together and Rebuild our Legacy for a Progressive and Brighter Future! Together we will.