Vincentians Face New ETA Requirement for UK Entry +Video

From January 8, 2025,Vincentians will will need an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before traveling to the United Kingdom. The UK government has unveiled the timetable for the roll-out of its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for visa-exempt travellers.

“Today we are confirming that from 27 November 2024, eligible non-Europeans can apply for an ETA and will need an ETA to travel from 8 January 2025. ETAs will then extend to eligible Europeans from 5 March 2025, who will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025,” the British High Commission in Kingstown said in a press release.

Currently, Vincentians do not need a visa or an ETA to travel to the UK, and the ETA is not a visa.

The reason for the move is that the UK Government is digitising the UK border and immigration system to enhance security and improve the experience for travellers, a press release from the High Commission said.