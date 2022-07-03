Sixteen Vincentians left the country on Saturday for the United Kingdom where they will engage in fruit-picking.

The group is the first cohort of Vincentians to gain employment through the UK farm workers program, according to government minister Fredrick Stephenson.

Saboto Caesar, the Minister of Agriculture, announced in March 2021 that Vincentians would have access to a farmworker program similar to what exists in Canada.

In March 2021, Caesar said discussions were underway with the UK, the departments of labour and foreign affairs to ensure that persons have the opportunity to work overseas, not just in Canada, but also in the United Kingdom.

For a period of six months, the UK fruit-picking program is open to seasonal workers.

Vincentians gain employment on UK farms