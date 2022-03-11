Vincentians invited to tour HMS MEDWAY on Tuesday 15 March

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade takes this opportunity to inform the public that the vessel HMS MEDWAY of the British Royal Navy will arrive at the Kingstown Cruise Ship Terminal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 12th March, 2022.

An invitation is extended to the general public, especially interested persons hoping to join the British Royal Navy for a tour of Her Majesty’s Ship on Tuesday, March 15 2022 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.in ONLY.

Persons would not be required to present a vaccination certificate.

However, persons must adhere to the following protocols:

Persons must wear a mask;

Persons must sanitise before touring the vessel.

Sanitisation stations will be available;

and Persons must maintain COVID-19 physical distancing during the tour.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade looks forward to welcoming the arrival of HMS MEDWAY and expresses much appreciation for the tour extended to the nationals and residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. 2

For further inforination, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at telephone number 4571489.