Vincentians to Play Key Roles in JetBlue’s Inaugural Flight to SVG on October 9

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is gearing up to welcome JetBlue’s inaugural flight from New York on October 9, a significant milestone in the nation’s tourism and travel industry. Among the crew and staff aboard this historic flight are several distinguished Vincentians, adding an even greater sense of pride and connection to the occasion.

Among the distinguished crew and staff is Ms. Stephanie Austin, the lead flight attendant for this milestone flight. Stephanie, born in New York, is the daughter of Vincentian Gideon “Fessy” York, a renowned business and cultural icon within the Vincentian diaspora community in New York. Her role as lead flight attendant symbolizes the deep connection between the diaspora and the homeland.

Additionally, two members of JetBlue’s IT team, Nigel Hewitt and Ronald Porter Jr., will be on the inaugural flight. Both bring strong Vincentian ties and pride. Nigel Hewitt, born in New York, is the son of Clem Hewitt, a key figure in Vincentian cultural history as a member of the famous Bridge Boys Carnival Band of the past. His presence on this flight serves as a link between generations of Vincentian cultural preservation.

Ronald Porter Jr., also part of JetBlue’s IT staff, was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is the nephew of Sir Robert Milton Cato, the country’s first Prime Minister, further deepening the connection between this historic flight and the nation’s legacy.

As JetBlue launches this new route, it is particularly meaningful that members of the Vincentian community—both in New York and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—are an integral part of this journey, showcasing their dedication and talent.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is excited about the new JetBlue service, which will not only boost tourism but also foster deeper ties between Vincentians in the diaspora and their home country.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming flight:

“The arrival of JetBlue’s inaugural flight to our shores is not just a momentous occasion for tourism, but a symbol of the strength and unity of the Vincentian people, both at home and abroad. The presence of proud Vincentians like Stephanie Austin, Nigel Hewitt, and Ronald Porter Jr. onboard, who are deeply connected to our heritage, highlights the significance of this event. We are eager to welcome them, and this new route, which will help strengthen the bonds between our diaspora and our homeland.”

This inaugural flight marks a new era of connectivity, further solidifying St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a growing hub in the Caribbean for travelers and businesses alike.