Vincentians urged to Take Storm Warnings Seriously

Vincentians are being reminded to take the National Emergency Management Organisation’s (NEMO) warnings and watches seriously and not become complacent in disaster preparedness plans.

Stakeholders in local disaster preparedness debated the country’s readiness on the SVGTV Viewpoint Programme on June 23, 2024, with a warning to complete preparations in advance.

Dr. Idelia Ferdinand, Senior Education Officer, asked individuals to pay attention to NEMO recommendations and be aware of their shelter locations in case of an emergency.

Assessments are undertaken to ensure that school plants are ready to accommodate persons who may need to escape from their homes.

Kenson Stoddard, NEMO’s Deputy Director, defended the agency’s position on disaster preparedness, noting that work is completed well ahead of the start of the hurricane season in June.

He emphasised that it is not solely the responsibility of NEMO to ensure that disaster mitigation measures are implemented, but that everyone must stand up and develop an emergency plan.