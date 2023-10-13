Kingstown, St Vincent: Vincentians are calling on the top command of the police to give an explanation as to what unfolded on Friday morning during rush hour and who would compensate persons for lost production, missed flights, among others.

Several arteries leading into the main veins into the capital, Kingstown, were congested.

Long queues could be observed from Belmont to Arnos Vale, from Arnos Vale to Brighton and beyond, and from Campden Park to Kingstown.

“I left Stubbs at 7 a.m.; it was 9.05 a.m. when I arrived in Villa; I am late for work; I opened my business at 8 a.m.” This is intolerable; the cops must explain this craziness and who decided to carry it out during a Friday rush hour,” a 34-year-old businessman told the St Vincent Times.

Many drivers who spoke with the St Vincent Times noted that on a busy day, they expect to encounter traffic in the Villa or the Calliaqua area.

The St Vincent Times understands that the police were making checks for drivers licenses, vehicle insurance, and defective tires. A call to various departments to ascertain and verify was futile.

The question is, could this be done in a different fashion? The answer is yes. It was done on many occasions without the madness that occurred on Friday morning.

Five individuals from the Leeward side told the St Vincent Times that they missed their flight, while two people from the Windward side missed early boats to Bequia carrying produce for business on Fridays.

“Who is going to compensate me for my loss of productivity today?” wondered the farmer, 52, from Georgetown.

“The airline said they couldn’t wait an hour; I missed the flight and the connection from Barbados; this is ridiculous” . According to a 28-year-old man from Keartons,

Whatever the grounds for the police actions on Friday early, they must explain themselves to the outraged public.