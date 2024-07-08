Vincy Archers to Showcase Skills at Archery Championships in Jamaica

6th Caribbean Development Championships, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Vincy Archers will compete against archers from the Americas at the 6th edition of the World Archery Americas Caribbean Development Championships (CDC) to be held in Ocho Rios, Jamaica from July 10 – 14, 2024.

The Archery Association of SVG has identified a team of four (4) vincy archers and a coach to participate this event in July. This event is sanctioned by World Archery Americas, and is the premier archery tournament in the Caribbean. Open to all nations throughout the Americas, this international event is a foundation for developing archers who will compete among peers from many other countries.

The national team is comprised of the following persons:

Karen Palmer – Competing in the Recurve Senior Women Beginner Category (30 Meters)

Richol Richards – Competing in the Recurve Senior Women Development Category (50 Meters)

Jared Nichols – Competing in the Recurve U21 Men Development Category (50 Meters)

Divya Jiandani – Competing in the Recurve U18 Women Development Category (50 Meters)

This event will be the second time that St. Vincent & the Grenadines has had a team at an international event… in 2023, SVG was successful at the 5th edition of CDC, copping a total of 5 medals in 4 categories. Due to funding issues, this year’s national team is smaller, but packs a powerful punch. Expectations are high once again as our Vincy archers continue to make a name for themselves throughout the region, while continuing to grow this amazing sport in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The AASVG wishes to thank the National Lotteries Authority, along with many of our generous Donors and Supporters of our sport for helping make this event possible. Our National Archery Team aims at representing our nation proudly, and bringing home more awards this year.