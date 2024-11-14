Vincy Charity SV2G Receives Highest Voluntary Award in the UK

Vincentian Organisation awarded, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2nd Generation (SV2G), based in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

SV2G is an Arts and Heritage Cultural organisation with charity status that offers a range of creative arts and heritage programmes that empower and develop young people of various diverse backgrounds and the wider communities. The work of the organisation includes managing the School of Steelpan, Wycombe Steel Orchestra, Carnival Arts programmes and a range of African and Caribbean heritage projects.

SV2G is one of 281 local Charities social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

SV2G Chairman, Chris Roberts said; “We are so proud that our volunteers are getting the recognition they deserve, and thank them for their hard work and dedication to SV2G for the past 21 years.”