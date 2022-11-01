Vincy filmmaker Akley Olton receives award from Prince Claus Foundation

Vincentian filmmaker Akley Olton was awarded an award granted by the Prince Claus Foundation in 2022, which rewards young creators from around the world committed to transforming their realities.

The Visual Artist & Filmmaker was recognized with one of the Seed Awards for emerging artists. The Prince Claus Foundation thus highlights its film career, with works such as Black Doll (2018) which has had an exceptional tour of festivals around the world, where it has garnered an award, He was also recognized for his work on historical, educational documentaries like Hairouna (2020), and his latest film Madulu, The Seaman (2022).

The winners of the Prince Claus Seed Awards were selected from more than 1,500 applicants and featured artists from more than 70 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe this year.

The work of the 2022 honorees covers a wide range of disciplines and addresses diverse social concerns, from gender equality, racial justice, and indigenous rights to freedom of expression and the impacts of climate change.

The three categories of the Prince Claus Awards: Seed, Mentoring, and Impact Awards, are designed to support artists and cultural professionals at crucial stages of their professional careers. The Fund facilitates beneficial connections and exchanges for the beneficiaries and is endowed with 5,000 euros.