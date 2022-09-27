St Vincent defeats Grenada 3-1 in International friendly

The Senior Men’s Team (Vincy Heat) played against the Grenada Senior Men’s Team (SpiceBoys) in Carriacou on Saturday 24th September 2022, in preparations for the final two group stage games of the Nations League Qualifiers.

Vincy Heat came out with a 3-1 victory, with two (2) goals scored by team captain, Cornelius Stewart and one goal by Chavel Cunningham.

The Traveled delegation was as followed:

Management Team: Head Coach – Kendale Mercury, Assistant Coaches – Bishon Williams & Alnif Williams, Goal Keeping Coach – Melvin Andrews, Doctor- Frankie Joseph & Manager – Ronen Francis

Goal Keepers: Josh Stowe and Jahvan Peters

Defenders: Iruel Mathias, Jamol Yorke, Kevin Francis, Jahvin Sutherland, Camal Bess, Najima Burgin, and Marlon Simmons.

Midfielders: Addeen Charles, Sherwyn Alexander, Kurtlon Williams, and Aaron Jackson

Forwards: Rondell Thomas, Keshon Durham, Chad Haynes, Chevel Cunningham, and Cornelius Stewart.

Vincy Heat will play their second International Friendly match against the Spice Boys on Saturday 1st October 2022 at 4:00 pm at home. The game will be streamed on our Facebook and Youtube pages at “SVG Football Federation”

The second leg of the Nations League Qualifiers will be held in March 2023 against the Bahamas at a home and away game in Nicaragua.