Vincy Heat Faces Suriname in High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier

In a display of unwavering determination and national pride, the Vincy Heat football team has announced their imminent departure to Suriname, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in their quest for World Cup glory. On the 5th of June, 2024, the team is slated to face the Suriname national team in a highly-anticipated World Cup qualifier, with the spirit of an entire nation accompanying them.

This encounter is not just another match on the calendar; it is a crucial step in the team’s journey toward the apex of international football. The stakes are raised further as Vincy Heat will remain in Suriname to confront El Salvador in a successive qualifying match on the 9th of June. Consecutive games in the same venue present both a challenge and an opportunity for Vincy Heat to solidify their standing in the competitive arena of the Concacaf qualifiers.

The journey to Suriname is a familiar one for the Vincy Heat, a path they have trodden with both anticipation and tenacity. It is a sojourn that has seen the team evolve, with each game adding layers to its rich tapestry of footballing culture. A convincing 3-0 victory over Grenada and a 3-1 victory over Dominica in two international friendlies have provided a morale boost and a testament to the team’s preparedness for the challenges ahead.

As they prepare to embark on this crucial leg of their World Cup qualifying campaign, Vincy Heat carries with them the aspirations of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Their performances on the international stage are more than mere athletic feats; they are a source of national unity and pride. The upcoming matches in Suriname will be a testament to their progress, skill, and unwavering commitment to represent their nation with honor and distinction.

The delegation included President Otashie Spring, LOC Chairman Nelson Hillocks, Accounts Clerk Shemeika Woods, Executive Administrator Shevon Trimmingham, and the Acting General Secretary would be joining the delegation on the 4th of June 2024

The technical team

Technical Director/ Coach – Theon Gordon

Manager – Ronen Francis

Assistant Coach – Alnif Williams

Assistant Coach- Shandel Samuel

Goalkeeper Coach- Urtis Williams

Physio- Shevon Smith

Doctor- Dwight Richards

Media- Akeem Reviere

Mental Coach- Shandel Cyrus

Massage Therapist – Ronaldo Franklyn