Grenada thrashes Vincy Heat 5-1 in international football friendly

On Saturday, October 1, (Vincy Heat) St Vincent and the Grenadines football team, suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Grenada in an international football friendly, held at Victoria Park in Kingstown.

Despite SVG scoring one goal in the first 15-minutes of the game, things took a turn for the worse in the 31st, 35th, and 36th minutes, as the Grenadian team scored three goals.

There was a 3-1 lead for Grenada at the end of the first half.

The visiting team won the match 5-1 after scoring two more goals in the 80th and 90th minutes.