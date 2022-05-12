The National Senior Men’s Team (Vincy Heat) left the island today, 10th May 2022 to compete in two international friendlies against Dominica in preparations for the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers.

The matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th May and Sunday 15th May 2022 at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica. Both matches will begin at 3:00 pm local time.

With the sixty-four (64) persons in training, a twenty – three (23) Man Squad was selected to play against Dominica.

Inserted below are excerpts from the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers Press Conference for Tuesday 10th May 2022.

“ Eleven of the selected players are new to the national set-up so these friendlies will be good practice to familiarize them if they are chosen for the final squad,” said Director of Technical Matters, Mr. Theon Gordon

“ The team has been focusing on improving their attacking points as we aim to get more goals scored in this upcoming tournament,” said Head Coach Kendale Mercury.

“ The remainder of the team continues to train as the squad selected to play against Dominica is not the guaranteed squad selected to play in the upcoming Nation’s League Matches” the Marketing/PR Officer Ms Crystel Huggins added.

The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:

Management Team: Head Coach -Kendale Mercury, Assistant Coach – Bishon John, Manager -Ronen Francis, Goal Keeping Coach -Melvin Andrews, and Fitness Coach – Rex Pollard

Goal Keepers: Jahvan Peters, Josh Stowe & Sylvannus Baptiste

Defenders: Damian Fernandez, Iruel Matthias, Marlon Simmons, Jahvin Sutherland, Kevin Francis, Jamol Yorke, Mekeal Williams, Najima Burgin & Ramesh James

Midfielders: Addeen Charles, Collin Joseph, Trivis Fraser, Nazir McBernetter, Aaron Jackon, Matthew Jackson & Terris Joseph

Strikers: Gareth Leigertwood, Rondell Thomas, Malcom Stewart & Seaqeam Millington

The Vincentian contingent is expected to return home on Monday 16th May 2022 where they will spend the remainder of the time on Camp in Preparations for the upcoming Nation’s League Matches.