TRIUMPHANT VINCY JEWELS TEAM RETURNS

The 4th Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)’s Netball Champions Vincy Jewel’s returned to the state today to a welcome reception at the Argyle International Airport.

On hand to receive the champions were Minister of Sports Hon. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Keisal Peters, other Cabinet Ministers and sporting officials.

The Minister of Sports expressed how proud he is of the team’s performance, having captured The Most Valuable Player, Best Shooter and Best Shooting Team awards.

“I want to encourage young people…you are ambassadors for your country, sport is not only on the court, we expect you to be ambassadors on and off the field of play…. this is a tremendous accomplishment, I am very proud of you,” Minister Brewster said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remained unbeaten in the tournament; Grenada took the second-place position.

Vincy Jewels were awarded: Most Valuable Player- Kristiana Christopher Best Shooter- Mary-Ann Frederick Best Shooting Team- St. Vincent and the Grenadines.