Vincy Jewels Hold Strong at Top of ECCB Netball Points Table

Vincy Jewels sit on top regional netball points standings

Going into this weekend’s crucial sixth and seventh round of matches respectively, St. Vincent and the Grenadines sits comfortably at the top of the 2024 ECCB International Netball Series points table.

After five rounds of matches played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels have not only topped the points table, but are the only unbeaten team to date.

The Vincy Jewels are on 10 points, having scored 383 goals with 138 scored against them, and a goal difference of 245. Defending champions Grenada and hosts Saint Lucia are on 8 points apiece having lost a game each – Grenada lost to Antigua, and Saint Lucia lost to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. However Grenada is in second place by virtue of a better goal difference of 192, to the Saint Lucians 165.

Today Saturday September 28, 2024 St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes on the Cayman Islands at 11:30 a.m., while at 2:30 a.m., Grenada and Saint Lucia clash.

Tomorrow is the playing of the seventh and final round of matches with the defending champions taking on St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels in the final match of the 2024 ECCB International Netball Series.