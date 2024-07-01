Close Menu

    Vincy Jewels triumphs over Dominica in ECCB netball series opener

    By Robertson S. Henry
    Times Staff

    VINCY JEWELS START CAMPAIGN WITH HUGE WIN

    On Sunday night September 22, 2024, St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated the Commonwealth of Dominica in their first game of the 2024 ECCB International Netball Series, being played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia.

    St. Vincent and the Grenadines led in all quarters – 20 – 8, 38 – 17, 60 – 20, and 71 – 32, led by goalshoot Maryann Frederick with 48 goals from 53 attempts.

    The Vincentians fielded two senior team debutants in Keleshia Barbour and Jamarah Coombs who also scored her first goal at the senior level.

    On Monday September 23, 2024, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ second game will be against Anguilla at 5:00 p.m.

