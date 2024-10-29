Vincy Sailors Gain Valuable Experience at Caribbean Dinghy Championship

The Caribbean Dinghy Championship, oraganised by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club hosted weekend of racing starting on 25th October with teams from nine countries all showcasing their tactics and skills,

15 races were completed over three days. Conditions over the weekend varied with perfect 15 knot winds on the starting day, shifty 13 knot winds on the second day which dropped to 6-7 knots in the afternoon and on the final day 10 – 12 knot winds.

46 sailors from Antigua, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, St Barts and St Vincent attended the event. This was a first for St Vincent to be represented at such an established sailing regatta.

Results

Kai Marks -Dasent – 5th place – ILCA 4

Scarlett Hadley – 6th place – ILCA 6

Logan Banfield – 6th place – ILCA 7

The Vincy team had the opportunity to sail with more experienced sailors and have now come home with valuable insights to put into practice. They are going to continue to train hard on their tactics, mental and physical fitness so that they can continue to grow and develop into world class sailors.

The Vincy sailing team is extremely proud of these sailors who are pioneering the way forward for other young sailors in St Vincent and we are looking forward to supporting them along on their sailing journey.