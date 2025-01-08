Vincy sailors Hadley & Dasent to represent at Barbados Sailing Week

Barbados Sailing Week – Junior Dinghy Regatta

Barbados sailing week which is in its 86th year kicks off this weekend. It will offer a week-long celebration of sailing with each day promising a new experience. The first event of the week is the Junior Dinghy Event taking place this Saturday and Sunday at the Barbados Yacht Club.

Vincy Sailing is thrilled that 2 of our sailors Scarlett Hadley and Kai Marks Dasent have been invited to attend this prestigious event. They will represent St Vincent for the first time at the Junior Dinghy Event.

The weekend gets underway with a skippers briefing on Friday evening at the Barbados Y acht Club with the real action starting on Saturday with 2 days of racing in the picturesque setting of Carlisle Bay.



This weekend marks the beginning of an exciting partnership with interCaribbean Airways, who are supporting our youth sailing development program. Their commitment to regional sport development extends beyond just providing flights for this event, demonstrating their dedication to nurturing young Caribbean talent.