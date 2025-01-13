Vincy Sailors Make Their Mark at Barbados Dinghy Event

The Barbados Junior Dinghy Event, was the first event of the 2025 Barbados Sailing Week held over the past weekend.

2 motivated sailors from St Vincent, Kai Marks-Dasent and Scarlett Hadley were invited to attend this event. They arrived a day early to get use to the conditions in Barbados and had a practice sail on Friday afternoon in light and shifty winds.

The official weekend started with a skippers briefing at the Barbados Cruising Club on Friday 10th January where all the participants got to meet their fellow sailors and go over the sailing instructions.

Saturday 11th January saw 22 sailors from Barbados, St Vincent and Trinidad take to the waters of Carlisle Bay in a moderate eastly breeze with 12 knots of winds.

10 races were set to take place over Saturday and Sunday, 5 on each day. Unfortunately conditions were not looking promising for Sunday so the race committee held 6 races in shifty wind conditions on Saturday. On Sunday at 12pm the race committee decided to cancel the races for Sunday because of the high surf advisory and the dangerous conditions on the beach.

It is always challenging to sail in a new place with different conditions but Kai and Scarlett rose to the challenge with Kai taking 2nd place in the ILCA 4 category and Scarlett taking 3rd place in the ILCA 6 category.

Once again thank you to InterCarribean Airways for taking our sailors and transporting all of our equipment safely to the event.