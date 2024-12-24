Vincy Siblings Make Waves at Jamaican Christmas Open Meet

Black Sands Swim Squad Ends 2024 with Record-Breaking Performances

Black Sands Swim Squad has concluded 2024 with exceptional achievements, showcasing the talent and determination of its athletes across two major regional competitions. While Kennice Greene and Eltonique Leonard dazzled at the ASATT 2024 swimming competition in Trinidad and Tobago, siblings Abigail and Kione Deshong excelled at the Jamaican Christmas Open Meet, adding to the squad’s growing legacy.

ASATT 2024 Success

At the ASATT 2024 meet, Kennice Greene delivered a historic performance, breaking nine national records

50m Backstroke – Previous record – Kennice Greene – Time 33.11 – New Record 33.10

50m Butterfly – Previous Record – Kennice Greene – Time 29.15 – New Record 28.96

100m Freestyle – Previous Record – Kennice Greene – Time 1.01.09 – New Record 1.00.56

100m Bckstroke – Previous Record – Shne’ Joachim – Time 1.12.49 – New Record 1.11.82

100m Butterfly – Previous Record – Kennice Greene – Time 1.07.38 – New Record 1.06.80

200m Backstroke – Previous Record – Kennice Greene – Time 2.47.26 – New Record 2.40.44

The records included six in the 15 to 16 year age group and three in the Open age group. She also returned hume with 6 medals. 2 x gold and 4 x silver.

Her clubmate Eltonique Leonard swam in the girls 13 to 14 years age group and returned home with an impressive six medals which included 2 x silver and 4 x bronze medals.

Deshong Siblings Shine at the Jamaican Christmas Open Meet

At the Jamaican Christmas Open Meet, Abigail and Kione Deshong continued Black Sands Swim Squad’s success.

Kione Deshong, competing in the boys 11-12 age category, had a breakout performance, winning 2 x Gold and 1 x Silver medal.

Kione achieved seven personal best times and earned quadruple A times in two events based on USA Swimming’s motivational time standards, placing him in the top 3% of American swimmers in his age group. His incredible performance also secured him qualification to represent his country at CARIFTA 2025, one of the Caribbean’s premier swimming events.

Abigail Deshong, competing in the girls’ open age group, also delivered outstanding results, winning two gold medals in dominant fashion.

Black Sands Swim Squad’s achievements at ASATT 2024 and the Jamaican Christmas Open Meet underscore the club’s commitment to developing top-tier athletes. From record-breaking performances to CARIFTA qualifications, the squad has solidified its place as a leader in Caribbean swimming.