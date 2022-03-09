Vincy swimmers take 39 medals at Barbados swimming championships

Seven swimmers from Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) recently took part in the annual Barbados Long Course National Swimming Championships held from Wednesday 2nd to Sunday 6th March, 2022.

Between the seven swimmers, they brought home an amazing 39 medals which included 14 Gold, 15 Silver and 10 Bronze.

Accompanying the fantastic medal tally, a total of six new SVG National records were broken, along with personal best times swam by all of the swimmers.

SVG 6 new National records:

Brandon George, Boys 13-14 – 2 new SVG National records in 200 meter Backstroke (2 minutes 29.23 seconds) and the 100 meter Backstroke (1 minute 7.84 seconds).

Jamie Joachim, Girls 13-14 – 2 new SVG National records in the 200 meter Backstroke (2 minutes 40.36 seconds) and the 100 meter Backstroke (1 minute 13.62 seconds)

Kennice Greene, Girls 13-14 – 1 new SVG national record in the 100 meter (1 minute 2.1 seconds)

Kenale Alleyne, Boys 15-17 –1 new SVG nationals record in the 200 meter Freestyle (2 minutes 8.19 seconds)

The 39 medals won are as follows:

Kennice Greene, Girls 13 to 14 – 8 medals: 6 Gold medals in 100 Fly; 100 Free, 50 back, 200IM, 50 Fly and 50 Free 2 Bronze medals in 200 Free and 100 Back. Jamie Joachim, Girls 13-14 – 11 medals: 2 Gold medals in 100 Back and 200 Back 5 Silver medals in 100 Fly, 200 Free, 50 Back, 50 Breast and 200IM

4 Bronze medals in 100 Free, 400 Free, 50Fly and 100 Breast

Zariel Nelson, Girls 13-14 – 1 medal Bronze in the 50 Free

Brandon George, Boys 13-14 – 10 medals 4 Gold medals in 50 back, 400 Free, 50 Breast and 200 Back 5 Silver medals in 100 Free, 200IM, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Breast and 50 Free

1 Bronze medal in the 50 Fly

Bryson George, Boys 15-17 – 3 medals 2 Gold medals in the 50 Breast and 100 Breast 1 Silver medal in the 200 Breast Kenale Alleyne, Boys 15 to 17 – 4 medals 3 Silver medals in the 400 Free, 200 Back and 100 Back 1 Bronze medals in the 50 Back Seth Byron, Boys 13-14 – 2 medals Silver in the 400 Free Bronze in the 200 Free

BSSS Head Coach Kyle Dougan commented very positively about the results saying “with six weeks to go until the 2022 CARIFTA Games, the results of this meet are very encouraging and have given us a good indication of the hard work that is required in training over the next five weeks, which will hopefully enable us to achieve good results at the Games.”

The SVG Swimming Federation recently released the names of the 2022 CARIFTA Team and they are as follows: