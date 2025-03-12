Vincy Unity Picnic Delivers CD$4,000 Relief Donation to Union Island

Vincy Unity Picnic Committee Delivers CD$4,000 Donation to Union Island

Members of the Vincy Unity Picnic Committee in Canada (UPC) were in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to deliver a post-Hurricane Beryl relief donation of CD$4,000 to the Union Island Environmental Alliance (UIEA).

The UPC Committee is comprised of members from the SVG Associations of Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto Inc.

The generous contribution was presented by Suzette Weekes, President of the SVG Association of Ottawa Inc., and Jim Lewis, former President of the SVG Association of Toronto Inc., to Melissa Gellizeau, a Member of the UIEA and a Forest Warden. The impactful moment was also captured by Bayhillnewsnetwork.

The funds were raised through a drawing for a return Air Canada ticket to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, graciously donated by Air Canada. The drawing took place during the 2024 Vincy Unity Picnic on July 20 at Cyrsler Park Marina in Morrisburg, Canada. The annual picnic is one of the largest gatherings of the Vincentian community in Canada and serves as a key event for the diaspora. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, it offers fun for all ages.

The UIEA is a community-driven organization focused on the sustainable development and environmental conservation of Union Island and its surrounding areas. Their mission is to address environmental and social challenges, ensuring a better future for local communities.

Katrina Coy, Director of UIEA, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Union Island community, stating, “We are incredibly thankful to the Vincy Unity Picnic Committee for this generous donation. The funds will be used to provide much-needed windows for families affected by Hurricane Beryl’s devastation. Your support brings hope to those in need.”

The Vincy Unity Picnic Committee extends special thanks to Shelley John, SVG Tourism Office Representative in Toronto, for facilitating the collaboration with Air Canada to secure the prize, as well as to all patrons who contributed to this relief effort. Their support has made a meaningful impact in helping families rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The Vincy Unity Picnic Committee looks forward to another successful event in 2025, with the 2025 Vincy Unity Picnic scheduled for July 19. It promises to be another unforgettable summer celebration of Vincentian culture and fellowship – mark your calendars!