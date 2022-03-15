Vincyklus Launches Membership Drive

Vincyklus Inc, the only agri-business and agro-processing cluster in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is embarking on a membership drive starting today, March 15th.

Vincyklus was launched in September 2010 and was built on the platform of improving agricultural livelihoods by strengthen linkages within the agribusiness value chain, give effect to initiatives geared towards enhancing competitiveness of agro-processors, to provide investment support in improving members’ capacity for successful agro-processing and value addition by enabling access to resources/services that are responsive to the needs and aspirations of the firms within the cluster in a manner that is non-profit, non-sectarian and non-political and increasing return to the agro-processors and by extension to the farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Its membership comprises a group of individuals, enterprises, institutions, and agencies that constitute the value chain for the agribusiness development in the country.

The cluster’s General Secretary, Nisha Glasgow, explains that the membership drive is one of several initiatives included in a strategic plan developed by the cluster’s Board of Directors last year to be implemented over the next five years. The aim is to attract new persons, enterprises, institutions, agencies, technologies, and investors to expand and improve the cadre of its membership.

“This is very important in achieving the core values and objectives of the organization, thus several activities have been planned to make this possible and the Board of Directors is encouraging stakeholders such as agro-processors, farmers, input suppliers, potential agro-processors and youths to join the organization in making the economy of St Vincent and the Grenadines a more viable and sturdy one by attending and actively participating in the scheduled activities.”

According to Miss Glasgow, over the years the cluster has been developing the clustering initiative in SVG but the have recognized that Vincentian enterprises frequently lack critical mass, they suffer from an absence of trust, connections to local “knowledge and talent providers” and confidence at the all-important local level.

“Collaboration does not come easily to many SMEs firms or support organizations, and this may have its roots in the historic association of collaboration with the oppression of former experiences,” she points out. “However, surviving in the global economy, the knowledge era, is all about speed, flexibility, adaptability, quality, innovation, networks and critical mass. This new style of doing business demands a team approach at a local level – a clustering approach!”

Miss Glasgow further outlines that the philosophy of clustering is based on the core principles of integration of activities and collaboration of members for mutual benefit. She says the cluster theory therefore emphasizes the role of networks and relationships between the various parts of a cluster.

She noted that the benefits of being part of the cluster are at the individual firm, sector/regional and the wider economy levels., and highlights that Vincyklus Inc. members have been able to take advantage of opportunities that they could not achieved alone.

“These include inclusive marketing linkages to local, regional and international markets through trade shows, training and network; reduction of the costs and risks and adapt rules and standards to the local context (central facility); allow for businesses to quickly adjust and develop appropriate responses to innovation, technological development, and evolving consumer expectations (ecommerce, joint marketing platform).”

Persons interested in joining Vincyklus can contact Miss Glasgow at the cluster’s secretariat at 526-1272 or email [email protected] for more details.