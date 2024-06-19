VINLEC has donated XCD $40,000 to the Youlou Pan Movement for Junior Panorama 2024.

CEO Vaughn Lewis highlighted the connection between music and academics and encouraged young pianists to strive for excellence. The 2024 VINLEC Junior Panorama will be held on June 30 at Victoria Park, featuring performances from School and Community Steel Orchestras across the country.

VINLEC has supported the competition for over two decades and has sponsored it for over two decades.

President Rodney Small of the Youlou Pan Movement welcomed VINLEC’s investment, stating that its contribution will help achieve their goals.