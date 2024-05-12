VINLEC Embarks on Transformation Journey for Enhanced Efficiency

Working Together for the Power of All

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is in the process of launching several transformative initiatives and projects geared toward enhancing our operational efficiency and service quality. As we modernize our infrastructure, we invite you, our valued customers, to join us in shaping a sustainable and efficient future.

Our initiatives are designed not just to improve our operational efficiency and reliability, but to invest in and facilitate more sustainable energy alternatives while fostering a collaborative partnership where every stakeholder is empowered and informed.

To deepen our engagement, VINLEC will launch a series of educational initiatives to help you understand your energy usage, read bills with precision, and adopt sustainable practices. Knowledge is power, and we want to empower you to make informed decisions about your energy consumption.

As we work towards these improvements, your role is pivotal. Responsible energy consumption and the timely payment of bills are essential to maintain the stability and efficiency of our services. We rely on your prompt bill payments to fund the ongoing upgrades and ensure uninterrupted service. Adhering to this responsibility not only supports our operational capacity, but also enhances the overall sustainability of our energy system.

If you are experiencing challenges clearing your balance, please do not hesitate to visit our Corporate Headquarters at Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown. We are here to work with you to find solutions that keep your lights on.

Stay connected and informed by following us on Facebook (St Vincent Electricity Services Limited), Instagram (@vinlecsvg), and Twitter (@vinlecsvg). Tune into local airwaves for regular updates, including our weekly disconnection schedule.

Together, we can ensure a reliable energy supply and contribute to national progress. VINLEC is not just your energy provider; we are your partner in building a brighter, more sustainable St. Vincent and the Grenadines.