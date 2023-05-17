The St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) launched its Environmental Health and Safety Awareness Week on Monday May 15, 2023 at the VINLEC Cane Hall Headquarters.

The initiative was held under the theme “Healthy Mind and Body- Safe Practices in Our Community.” Communications Officer for VINLEC, Bria King stated that VINLEC has a vision to prioritise the health and safety to both employees and customers, consequently, Health and Safety week gives the company an opportunity to promote a safer environment for all and to provide sustainability for years to come.

Chief Executive Officer VINLEC, Dr. Vaughn Lewis said, employees must practice safe work practices as a “healthy mind and body are crucial factors towards achieving a target of zero incidences.” Dr. Lewis added that while physical health is vital, mental wellness is important also and assistance has been provided in this regard, although improvements to this can be made.

Chief Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John emphasised the importance of mental wellness, noting that sometimes employees are encouraged to “press forward” instead of taking a “pause”, but mental well-being is critical to physical well-being. The Environmental Health and Safety Awareness Week runs until Friday May 19.

Source : API