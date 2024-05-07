Vinlec May Commence Disconnection Drive This Month: Sources say

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (Vinlec), the sole electricity provider in the country, could initiate another disconnection campaign this month, sources say.

Sources tell the St. Vincent Times that the disconnection campaign could begin as early as tomorrow (Wednesday, May 8).

Efforts to reach Vinlec have been futile. The last disconnection drive occurred in July 2023; at that time, the company said less than two percent of their 48,581 account holders were affected during the exercise.

Last July, Vinlec said customers who had consecutive unpaid bills or accounts with a balance carried forward (often referred to as arrears) were subject to disconnection in accordance with the usual operational procedures.