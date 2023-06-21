Vinlec offers safety tips ahead of approaching Tropical Storm

The SVG Meteorological Service is closely monitoring newly formed Tropical Storm Bret. We want you to be safe and prepared to weather any storm. Here’s how to prepare:

1.Ensure that you have portable lighting in the form of battery powered lights, candles and/or lanterns. A hurricane or strong tropical storm can damage VINLEC’s line network and result in prolonged outages.

2. Ensure that you have battery powered radios to keep informed of restoration efforts and other advisories following the loss of electricity, after the passage of a hurricane or strong tropical storm.

3. Ensure that you have sufficient canned and dried food stored as a hurricane or tropical storm can result in prolonged outages rendering your refrigerator/ freezer useless.

4. Before a storm or hurricane strikes, move animals away from riverbanks and waterways. Do not tie animals on poles or stay wires.

5. If you use medication that must be kept refrigerated, ensure that you have a backup power supply for your refrigerator or locate a neighbour who has a generator and make arrangements before the hurricane, to keep the medication there. You may be able to keep medication in a cooler for a limited time if you have a regular supply of ice.