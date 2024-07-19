VINSAVE Marks 61 Years with Weeklong Celebration

SVG Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE) Celebrates 61st Anniversary

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE) celebrates 61 years of pioneering early childhood education and daycare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a week of activities commencing on Sunday 21st to Saturday 27th July 2024.

On Sunday 21st, they will host a Church Service of thanksgiving at the Kingstown Methodist Church starting at 4pm, on Tuesday 23rd its Annual General Meeting at VINSAVE Auditorium from 4pm, on Wednesday 23rd an open day at the VINSAVE Child Development Centre (all day), on Friday 26th a Social Media Posting representing VINSAVE on social media and on Saturday 27th the grand finale with a Gala/Dinner and awards ceremony from 6:30pm at the Methodist Church Hall.

The non-profit organization was founded in 1963 and commenced as the British Save the Children Fund and the Canadian Save the Children Fund (CANSAVE), then later transitioned to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE). During the past 61 years the organisation poineered early childhood education and daycare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and has been led by 3 Executive Directors during that period namely Mrs. Millicent Iton (deceased) who pioneered early childhood education nationally and throughout the region, Mr. Jeff James and Mrs. Janice Fraser. Presently, Mrs. Desree Wilson is the Acting Executive Director.

All beneficiaries of the organization and the general public are invited to the celebrations. The office can be contacted at 456 1790 for further information.