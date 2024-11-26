Violence Against Women Reaches Crisis Levels In SVG

Time to End the Violence Against Women: Protecting Our Nation’s Backbone

The escalating violence and tragic killings of women across our nation demand immediate attention and action. These senseless acts of violence are more than personal losses; they strip away mothers, sisters, daughter and the very foundation that binds our communities.

Women are the backbone of our society, nurturers, leaders and contributors in every sphere – and their safety and respect must be non-negotiable.

This crisis extends beyond individual cases; it exposes a societal issue that requires stronger, more decisive action. Far too often, penalties fail to reflect the gravity of these crimes, signalling that violence against women is not treated with the seriousness it deserves.

We must champion legislative reform that prioritizes the protection of women and ensures offenders are fully held to account.

The women’s Arm of the New Democratic Party stands united with every woman and family impacted by this violence. We are committed to fighting for justice, stiffer penalties and a society that respects and protects women. It’s time for real change – because a safer future for women means a stronger, more resilient future for all.