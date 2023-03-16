Viral video of COP boxing, slapping man in handcuff under investigation

Investigation launched into video clips being circulated on social media

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is aware of several video clips that are being circulated on Social Media showing a physical confrontation between two police officers and a civilian who was arrested and in handcuff.

The RSVGPF wishes to inform the public that an investigation has been launched into the matter to unearth the facts and circumstances that may have triggered the incident.

The RSVGPF does not condone any acts of violence against members of the public by any member of the constabulary in the due execution of their duties and thanks the public for their continuous support.