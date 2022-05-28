Virgin Atlantic drops its Edinburgh-Barbados route

After just a few months of operation, Virgin Atlantic has quietly ceased its flights from Edinburgh to Barbados.

The route began in December 2021. Although scheduled to run until March 2022, it was cancelled early. The airline has now completely cancelled the route.

If you are booked to travel on Virgin Atlantic this winter from Edinburgh to Barbados, you will be rerouted via Manchester or offered a refund.

Moreover, Virgin Atlantic continues to fly to Orlando from Edinburgh. It isn’t clear how this will affect Virgin Atlantic’s strategy in Scotland, with flights from Glasgow cancelled in 2021 in favour of the high-profile move to Edinburgh.

The good news is that Virgin Atlantic is re-establishing daily flights from London Heathrow to Cape Town starting on 5th November.

The flight will run until the end of March, using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This is not the latest generation of Upper-Class suite – our last review of Virgin Atlantic Upper Class on a Boeing 787 is here. Rhys is due to fly this seat to Austin in a couple of weeks so an updated review will follow.

The daily year-round service to Johannesburg will continue.