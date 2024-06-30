Virgin Atlantic Flights to St Vincent Canceled Due to Hurricane Beryl

A Virgin Atlantic Spokesperson said:

“Due to forecast adverse weather conditions expected to be caused by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, we are working with airports and partners to minimise disruption but due to the closure of Barbados airport, unfortunately, our Barbados flight which continues on to St Vincent is subject to cancellations.

“We are contacting affected customers regarding their travel arrangements. We’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding and recommend that all customers due to travel to or from Barbados airport over the next 48 hours check the status of their flight on virginatlantic.com before going to the airport. The safety and comfort of our customers and people is always our top priority.”

Background

Barbados airport will be closed on 30 June, Exact time TBC.

30th June VS197 and VS198, Barbados – St Vincent – Barbados , has been cancelled due to Barbados airport being closed.

01st July VS197 London Heathrow – Barbados – St Vincent and VS198 St Vincent – Barbados – London Heathrow, has been cancelled due to Barbados airport being closed.

Customers affected by a cancellation are being contacted and can rebook for alternative dates, untravelled bookings can convert their booking to a travel voucher or request a refund. If away from home, passengers can register on our website at https://help.virginatlantic.com/gb/en/Cancelled-delayed-or-disrupted-flights.html?webform=away-from-homeso we can help organise return trips home. We apologise for any inconvenience caused

If customers booked through a travel agent or another third party, they should contact them directly

The VS198 which was due to depart Barbados 22:00 local time on 30th June 2024 will now depart at 17:15 local time, due to the airport closure.