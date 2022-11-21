Virgin Atlantic offers new service from Turks & Caicos to UK

Virgin Atlantic set to soar to the UK with new services from the Turks & Caicos islands

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce that in 2023 it will begin flying from Turks & Caicos to the vibrant and historic city of London.

The new service to London Heathrow airport will provide travellers from Turks & Caicos a direct link to the UK’s iconic capital city, alongside seamless connections onto Virgin Atlantic network via London Heathrow. The new route complements Virgin Atlantic’s new flying from the Bahamas in December 2021, St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021 and highly anticipated return from St Lucia.

Virgin Atlantic will launch a year-round twice weekly service from Turks & Caicos which will go on sale from 11th January 2023, for flights starting on 15th November 2023 to London Heathrow. The new route will be operated on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Flight prices will be announced later in the year.

Hannah Swift, Country Manager, Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch flights from the Turks & Caicos to the UK, as we expand into a new corner of the Caribbean with our new twice weekly service.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard, as they fly off on holiday, travel on business or to visit friends and loved ones in the UK and beyond.”