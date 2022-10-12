Virgin Atlantic celebrates 1 year of service to SVG

Virgin Atlantic will celebrate one year of service to the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, October 13th.

The Argyle International Airport shared the following on its Facebook page:

“Congratulations on reaching your one-year anniversary of service at AIA, Virgin Atlantic!”

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Virgin Atlantic flew to the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean for the first time.

After an almost 9-hour journey from London Heathrow, the Airbus A330-300 (twin-jet) touched down at Argyle International Airport at 3:19 p.m.

Flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to St. Vincent’s Argyle Airport is a breeze with Virgin Atlantic; they operate flights there every Wednesday and Sunday.