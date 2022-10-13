Virgin Atlantic terminates direct service to Tobago

Less than a year after Virgin Atlantic resumed service to Tobago, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited announced it would no longer use Virgin Atlantic for airlift between Tobago and the UK.
This is the result of a strategic review and realignment of the Agency’s investment in airlift for the destination, according to a release from TTAL.
TTAL has confirmed that Virgin Atlantic will end its direct weekly flight from London Heathrow to ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago on December 31, 2022. TTAL Executive Chairwoman Alicia Edwards stated that the difficult decision to discontinue the airlift contract was necessary because Virgin’s flight has not performed as well as other carriers for the region and “is no longer a financial
Edwards stated, “The return on investment for the public sector-funded Virgin Atlantic airlift subsidy has deteriorated gradually over the years, to the point where the renewal of their contract could not be reasonablely defended and execut
The release said, “After reviewing our destination’s tourist product, the post-pandemic status of the industry, and other tangible considerations, we have determined that Tobago is not the ideal match for a partnership with Virgin
On January 29, 2022, Virgin reinstated service to Tobago, following the closure of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders in March 2020 as a result of the Covid -19 pandemic.
Edwards remarked that, despite Virgin’s service being discontinued, European travellers still had other options for reaching Tobago, including British Airways’ twice-weekly service from London’s Gatwick Airport. She also remarked that there were regular flights from London to Port of Spain, from where one could catch a trip to Tobago.
Tuesday, Virgin issued its own advisory in which Senior Vice President Dominic Kennedy explained to customers that the Tobago route will be continued.
The statement read, “As customer demand continues to return strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re adjusting upcoming flying schedules to support the ramp up of our operation and reflect changes in customer demand out
As a result, we have implemented certain modifications to service frequencies and aircraft types and have unfortunately made some advanced cancellations on certain routes for 2023.
The advisory continued, “As part of these schedule adjustments, we’ve made the business decision to discontinue our Heathrow to Tobago flights on the 11th of January, 2023. We would like to sincerely thank our partners in Trinidad and Tobago for their years of support. This beautiful destination will keep a special place in our hearts forever. We had every intention of continuing our service to the designation, and it is with deep regret that we are unable to do so. We currently have no intentions to operate the service in Winter 2023.”
